Menstrual Hygiene Day: Akshay Kumar urges all to break taboos surrounding menstruation

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar urges all to break taboos surrounding menstruation

Menstrual Hygiene Day is marked on May 28 every year. It is observed across globe to mark the importance of menstrual hygiene, break the stigma around periods, raise awareness and change the negative mindsets, which prevent girls and women from having a safe period. Talking about the same, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar urged all to break taboos surrounding menstruation. The actor cited his 2018 release 'Pad Man' to highlight the issue.

The R. Balki film was inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a smalltown entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu who invented low-cost sanitary napkins to generate awareness in rural areas. The film also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in key roles.

"Today is World Menstrual Hygeine day. Doing #Padman in 2018 opened my eyes to what women go through because of stigma and lack of basic sanitary facilities. Thankfully things are improving by the year. @mrsfunnybones and I will forever stay with the cause. #BreakTheTaboo," Akshay wrote on Twitter, tagging wife Twinkle Khanna who tweets as @mrsfunnybones and who is one of the producers of the 2018 film.

Commenting on Akshay Kumar's tweet, fans appreciated the actor for choosing a subject like menstruation and sanitary pads for his film. "Thanks for bringing such sensitive issue in mainstream sir, you are forever our idol more power to you," commented a fan. Another wrote, "More than Boxoffice numbers, it earned love, respect and appreciation from everyone."

In order to undo the stigma and negative connotations around a period, Menstrual Hygiene Day brings about an acceptance, thus encouraging young girls and women to embrace their period hygienically.

