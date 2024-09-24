Tuesday, September 24, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. 'Medicine mixed in Panchamrit makes men impotent', Tamil director arrested over controversial statement

'Medicine mixed in Panchamrit makes men impotent', Tamil director arrested over controversial statement

The issue of Tirupati Balaji temple is hot across the country. Ever since the matter of adding animal fat in the prasadam has come to light, people have been angry at those who prepare the prasad for this temple. Meanwhile, a famous director's claims on a similar theme have landed him in jail.

Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Published on: September 24, 2024 22:15 IST
Tamil director Mohan G
Image Source : X Tamil director Mohan G arrested over controversial statement

Ever since the matter of adding animal fat-based ghee in Tirupati Balaji temple prasadam reached social media, there has been an uproar. In this matter, a war of words has started between two big stars of South Prakash Raj and Pawan Kalyan (also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh). At the same time, Tamil film director Mohan G has said something about another temple, after which he was arrested on Tuesday.

Mohan G said about this temple

Popular Tamil film director Mohan G was talking on the issue of Tirupati Balaji temple on a YouTube channel. But in the course of the conversation, he said something, after which he had to be arrested directly. Mohan claimed that in the 'Palani' temple, medicine that makes men impotent is mixed in the Panchamrit. After this statement of his, there was an uproar on social media and he was immediately arrested.

Tamil director Mohan is known for making films like 'Draupadi', 'Rudratandavam' and 'Bagasuran'. He was talking about Tirupati's Prasad on a channel, meanwhile, he said that similar incidents have happened in other temples of Tamil Nadu as well.

Mohan G said, "I have heard that medicine that causes impotence in men was mixed in Panchamrit. But this news was hidden. I believe that we should not talk without evidence. But it is also true that no clear explanation was given in this matter. Some temple employees had said that contraceptive pills were an attack on Hindus.''

Mohan G arrested in Chennai

After this statement, the Cyber ​​Crime Cell of Trichy Police arrested Mohan G on Tuesday. He was arrested in Chennai. He was accused of hurting religious sentiments and spreading false information.

Also Read: Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam wrap shooting, 'Thug Life' enters new phase

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Celebrities News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement