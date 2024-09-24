'Medicine mixed in Panchamrit makes men impotent', Tamil director arrested over controversial statement

Follow us on Image Source : X Tamil director Mohan G arrested over controversial statement

Ever since the matter of adding animal fat-based ghee in Tirupati Balaji temple prasadam reached social media, there has been an uproar. In this matter, a war of words has started between two big stars of South Prakash Raj and Pawan Kalyan (also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh). At the same time, Tamil film director Mohan G has said something about another temple, after which he was arrested on Tuesday.

Mohan G said about this temple

Popular Tamil film director Mohan G was talking on the issue of Tirupati Balaji temple on a YouTube channel. But in the course of the conversation, he said something, after which he had to be arrested directly. Mohan claimed that in the 'Palani' temple, medicine that makes men impotent is mixed in the Panchamrit. After this statement of his, there was an uproar on social media and he was immediately arrested.

Tamil director Mohan is known for making films like 'Draupadi', 'Rudratandavam' and 'Bagasuran'. He was talking about Tirupati's Prasad on a channel, meanwhile, he said that similar incidents have happened in other temples of Tamil Nadu as well.

Mohan G said, "I have heard that medicine that causes impotence in men was mixed in Panchamrit. But this news was hidden. I believe that we should not talk without evidence. But it is also true that no clear explanation was given in this matter. Some temple employees had said that contraceptive pills were an attack on Hindus.''

Mohan G arrested in Chennai

After this statement, the Cyber ​​Crime Cell of Trichy Police arrested Mohan G on Tuesday. He was arrested in Chennai. He was accused of hurting religious sentiments and spreading false information.

Also Read: Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam wrap shooting, 'Thug Life' enters new phase