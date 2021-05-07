Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JIMMY_RICH Marvel stars Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt and others mourn assistant Jimmy Rich's death

Marvel's Iron Man aka Robert Downey Jr. mourned over the loss of his 'right-hand man' assistant, Jimmy Rich who passed away at the age of 52 in a car accident on Thursday. The 'Sherlock Holmes' star took to his Instagram handle to share the 'terrible and shocking tragedy' event of the death of his assistant. Along with his pictures, Robert wrote a heartfelt note that read.

He said, "Jimmy Rich was in a fatal car accident at approx. 8 pm yesterday. He was a brother, my right-hand man, an uncle to our kids and beloved by all who experienced his singular character and wit.. our thoughts go to his relatives, friends, co-workers, and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported every step of my recovery, life and career. Again, my condolences to his beautiful family, and the legacy of hope and redemption his life will continue to represent. Peace Be Unto You."

After the news broke, other Marvel stars like Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt also mourned the demise of Jimmy and recalled what he meant to them in the comments section. Chris wrote, "Oh no! I'm so sorry man. I'm praying for his family, you and yours. That sucks so bad. I'm so sorry to hear that. He was awesome. Such a tragedy." Chris Hemsworth also wrote, "So sorry mate. Absolutely Heartbreaking.Such a wonderful human. He'll be missed."

Recalling him as a good man, Mark Ruffalo wrote, "I have known him almost as long as I have known you, Robert. Breaks my heart to have Jimmy go over to the other world. You will be missed, Jimmy. Thanks for always being real, always being there to lend a hand and showing the way of light forward to so many people. Another sad day."

Other stars like Jeremy Renner, Ryan Reynolds, Jack Black and more condoled his family in the comments section.

