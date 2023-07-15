Marathi veteran actor Ravindra Mahajani passes away at 77 in Pune

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Marathi veteran actor Ravindra Mahajani

Veteran Marathi actor-director Ravindra Mahajani was found dead at a rented flat in the Talegaon Dabhade area near Pune city, police said.

The 77-year-old yesteryear actor's body was recovered on Friday, July 14, evening, the police said, adding that it is suspected that he died around three days ago.

"We received a call from the neighbours of the flat, where Mahajani was staying alone, informing us about a foul odour emanating from his house. We went to the spot and broke open the door of the flat, where he was found dead," a senior official of Talegaon Dabhade police station said.

Mahajani, who owns a house in Mumbai, has been residing in Talegaon Dabhade for the last eight months, the police official said.

His mortal remains were sent to a hospital for a post-mortem, police said.

Mahajani, who was widely regarded as the Vinod Khanna of Marathi cinema, had a successful career spanning several decades. He made his film debut in 1969 with Saat Hindustani and went on to deliver memorable performances in films such as Lakshmi, Duniya Kari Salaam, Gondhalat Gandal, and Mumbai Chi Faujdaar. Despite facing financial setbacks in his personal life, he continued to contribute to the Marathi film industry.

His son, Gashmeer Mahajani, is also an actor and is best known for his work in Marathi cinema.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condoled Mahajani's death, saying, "Veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani, who ruled the hearts of the audience through his impressive acting skills, has passed away. May God give eternal peace to his soul and give strength to the Mahajani family to recover from this grief. A heartfelt tribute (sic)."

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar also paid tribute to the actor, saying that his untimely demise has caused a great loss to the Marathi film industry. "We share the grief of the Mahajani family. A heartfelt tribute to Ravindra Mahajani (sic)!" Pawar said in a tweet.

Amidst the sadness, Gashmeer Mahajani, his son, is coping with the loss of his beloved father. The news of Ravindra’s passing has undoubtedly left a void in his life, as he navigates through this difficult time. The support and love from his fans and the industry will undoubtedly provide solace during this period of grief. Gashmeer Mahajani, a popular actor in the television industry, currently appears in the TV show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

