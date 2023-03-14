Marathi actress Bhagyashree Mote's sister Madhu found dead in Pune with injury marks on face | Details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHAGYASHREEMOTE Marathi actress Bhagyashree Mote's sister was found dead

In a shocking event, Marathi actress Bhagyashree Mote's sister Madhu Markandeya was found dead in Pune. According to the reports, she was found with injury marks on her face and police are now investigating the case. Bhagyashree Mote is heartbroken and has been sharing many special moments with her sister on social media. in one of her recent posts, she said that a piece of her is missing after the death of her sister

Bhagyashree Mote penned down an emotional note along with sharing a picture with Madhu. She said, "My dear sister bids adieu to this world! I can never express in words what u meant to me. My mother, sister, friend, confidant and what not? You were my foundation. Center of my whole being. I am completely lost without you. What should I do with this life without you? U never taught me that. Death is inevitable but I am not letting you go. I will never. Never."

In another post, she wrote, "How do I let you go? You are part of my being. Sleep in peace now. Your baby will take care of the rest."

Madhu is a baker reportedly and went out to look for a room to rent in order to expand her business. She fell down due to 'sudden dizziness' and was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead. While the family claims she was murdered, Police are unsure that claim that it might be a case of 'sudden death'.

Satyawan Mane, Senior Police Inspector (Wakad) said as quoted by E-Times, "Madhu Markandeya used to work as a cake maker. On Sunday, Madhu and her friend had gone to look for a room for rent to expand the business. There, Madhu fell due to sudden dizziness. Madhu was rushed to a private hospital by her friend. But, she was asked to take her to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital. We have registered an ‘Accidental Death Report’ (ADR) and further investigation is going on."

More details on the case are awaited.

Latest Entertainment News