Image Source : FILE IMAGE Manushi Chhillar: Was excited to be on sets with Akshay sir

Former beauty queen and Bollywood debutante Manushi Chillar says she was excited to be on a film sets with superstar Akshay Kumar.

Manushi makes her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay in the upcoming historical drama, "Prithviraj".

"I'm thrilled to be back on the sets of 'Prithviraj' as I awfully missed the set life. I look forward to be on shoot every day because I'm absorbing a lot and I'm loving it. I was excited to be on sets with Akshay sir because I've learnt so much from him and there is so much more to learn," Manushi said.

Manushi revealed that Akshay is very encouraging of her work and she is grateful for it.

"I consider myself fortunate to be working with the team and everyone has been wonderful. It is daunting when you debut and you want to do your best and give it your all. Everyone including Akshay sir is very supportive and encouraging," she said.

"Prithviraj", based on the life and heroism of Prithviraj Chauhan. The film had completed a major chunk of its filming before the coronavirus pandemic hit the nation.

The film is directed Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who helmed television epic "Chanakya" and the period drama "Pinjar".

