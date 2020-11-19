Manoj Bajpayee warns about fake Twitter account using his name

Thursday, November 19, 2020
     
Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee took to his verified Twitter account and shared a screenshot of the fake account using his name and photograph on the display picture. On the work front, he features in the Diwali release 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' where he essays the avatar of a wedding detective.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 19, 2020 18:37 IST
Fake accounts on social media can cause a lot of trouble and unfortunately, Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpyee fell in the same trap. In order to inform his fans about the same, the actor on Thursday shared a post speaking about a fake Twitter account using his name. The actor took to his verified Twitter account and shared a screenshot of the fake account using his name and photograph on the display picture.

"This a fake account !!! Be aware!!! @Twitter?" the actor wrote along with the screenshot of the account.

On the work front, Bajpayee features in the Diwali release "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari" where he essays the avatar of a wedding detective.

The Abhishek Sharma directorial also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is the first mainstream Hindi film to hit the theatres after a hiatus of around eight months. Theatres across India were shut owing to the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

-With IANS inputs

