Image Source : FILE IMAGE Manoj Bajpayee warns about fake Twitter account using his name

Fake accounts on social media can cause a lot of trouble and unfortunately, Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpyee fell in the same trap. In order to inform his fans about the same, the actor on Thursday shared a post speaking about a fake Twitter account using his name. The actor took to his verified Twitter account and shared a screenshot of the fake account using his name and photograph on the display picture.

"This a fake account !!! Be aware!!! @Twitter?" the actor wrote along with the screenshot of the account.

On the work front, Bajpayee features in the Diwali release "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari" where he essays the avatar of a wedding detective.

The Abhishek Sharma directorial also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is the first mainstream Hindi film to hit the theatres after a hiatus of around eight months. Theatres across India were shut owing to the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

-With IANS inputs