Manoj Bajpayee tests negative for COVID-19

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has recovered from COVID-19, two weeks after he tested positive for the virus, his spokesperson said on Sunday. On March 12, the 51-year-old actor had tested positive for the coronavirus after Kanu Behl, the director of his film "Despatch", for which Bajpayee was shooting, contracted the disease. According to Bajpayee's spokesperson, the actor tested negative on March 26.

"The Family Man" star had recently opened up about how he got infected with the virus because someone from his latest film's crew was careless regarding COVID-19 protocols.

The shoot of "Despatch", which is currently on hold, will resume in a couple of months. The investigative thriller that unfolds in the world of crime journalism, will see Bajpayee essay a character who finds himself sucked into the murky underbelly of business and crime.

Earlier, Bajpayee's spokesperson said the actor was diagnosed with COVID. "Manoj Bajpayee was shooting for 'Despatch' film which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and has tested COVID positive after his director got infected with it. Manoj Bajpayee is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Last week, Bajpayee and South star Dhanush were named the joint winners of the best actor National Film Award for their performances in "Bhonsle" and "Asuran", respectively.

On the work front, Bajpayee was seen playing a police officer named ACP Avinash, in "Silence... Can You Hear It". The mystery thriller film, also starred Prachi Desai, Arjun Mathur, Sahil Vaid, Vaquar, Barkha Singh, Shirish Sharma, Sohaila Kapoor, Amit Thakkar and Garima Yagnik.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Mumbai reported 6,130 new COVID-19 cases, taking its caseload to 3,91,791. This was the highest single-day rise in the city since the pandemic began.

