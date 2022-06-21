Mandana Karimi's crisp response after being brutally trolled for twerking in burqa speaks volume

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANDANA KARIMI Mandana Karimi

Mandana Karimi was at the receiving end of criticism for posting an Instagram Reel in a burqa. The actress was seen twerking and dancing as she was recorded on camera in a mall. Certainly, Mandana didn't expect such a response from the audience. There were many who accused her of 'disrespecting hijab' and brutally trolled her. The video was posted by her on her verified Instagram account last week.

After being massively trolled, Mandana has finally reacted to the hate comments. Sharing a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story, the actress sent out a short and crisp message. She wrote: "And of course, reading comments on my burka reel. Damn people are crazy, this is a crazy world. I am done, I wanna be a (unicorn emoji).” She was seen wearing a black dress in the photo. Take a look:

For the unversed, Mandana was in news recently for her Instagram Reel in which she is seen dancing inside a mall wearing a burqa. Soon after she posted the Reel, netizens accused her of disrespecting the hijab and hurting religious sentiments. There were also some who came in her support and bashed those trolling her.

The viral video was captioned by Mandana as, "I wish shooting with hijab was as easy as this BTS. ..NO HATES just bunch of people making a film."

On the work front, Mandana was most recently seen in Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp. She entered the show as a wild card contestant but was soon voted out. During her stay on the show, she revealed multiple shocking details about her past relationship. Without naming anyone, she had revealed being in a relationship with a filmmaker and undergoing an abortion.

Mandana, who has worked in titles like Bhaag Johnny, Main Aur Charles and Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 among others has also participated in Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss (2015). She became the 2nd runner-up in the 9th season of the reality show.