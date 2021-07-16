Mandakini is ready for Bollywood comeback, wants to play central characters

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mandakini is ready for Bollywood comeback

Ram Teri Ganga Maili actress Mandakini is all set for her Bollywood comeback. The actress had starred in many popular Bollywood films but left the industry almost two decades ago. Now, she is ready to return to the screen. Her manager Babubhai Thiba revealed that Mandakini is currently reading scripts and having narrations. She is also ready to work on OTT and in web series.

Mandakini's manager told ETimes, "Mandakini is definitely making a comeback and at present reading scripts and inviting narrations, too. She is open to working in web series and films, but wants to play central characters in the projects."

After making her debut in 1985 with Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Mandakini became a popular name from her song Tujhe Bulayen Yeh Meri Bahen from the film. The song featured her wearing a thin white sari as she splashes around in a waterfall. The film was a massive hit and is still included in the 'All-Time Blockbusters' list of Indian Cinema. The film even earned Mandakini a nomination in the Filmfare awards under the Best Actress category.

While has been keeping a low profile after stepping away from showbiz, it was her brother Bhanu who convinced her to return to acting. He said, "When she would visit Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata, I could see that she still has a huge fan following. So, I told her that she must start acting again. She was offered the central role in a serial called 'Chhoti Sardani', which Mandakini refused but she suggested Anita Raaj’s name for the role instead."

In 1990, Mandakini married a former Buddhist monk named Dr. Kagyur T. Rinpoche Thakur. Doctor Thakur had also been in the public eye when he was a child. He was featured as the baby in the Murphy radio advertisements from the 1970s to the 1980s. The couple has two children, a son named Rabbil and a daughter named Rabze Inaaya. Rabbil died in an accident in the year 2000.

Earlier in an interview with TOI, the actress has said, "I was initiated into Tibetan yoga years ago when I was seeking solace from the rigors of the film industry. My teacher was my husband, who is deeply into spirituality."

Mandakini was last seen in Bengali film titled 'Se Amar Prem' which was released in 2002.