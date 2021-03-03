Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAYDEVGANSTYLE Man arrested for blocking Ajay Devgn's car released on bail

While Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn was going to Mumbai's Filmcity for shooting on Tuesday, his car was forcibly stopped by a man, identified as Rajdeep Singh. He blamed the actor for not speaking up for the ongoing farmers' protest and forced him to give his views. Later, the man was arrested by the police under sections 341, 504, 506 of IPC. According to ANI, the man was then released on bail.

Rajdeep Singh is a driver hailing from Punjab and he created a ruckus on the road which went on for about 15-20 minutes. He seemed furious at Ajay for being a Punjabi and not commenting on the Farmers' protest.

An official from the Dindoshi Police Station said, "The incident took place around 10:30 am. Singh stopped Devgn’s car and demanded to know why the actor had not spoken in support of the protesting farmers. A complaint was lodged by Devgn’s bodyguard Pradeep Indrasen Gautam after which Singh was arrested."

Ajay Devgn was going to the shoot of Gangubai Kathiawadi when the incident happened. Soon after the news broke, the actor received much backlash on social media.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn had tweeted on farmers' protest when international star Rihanna came in support of the ongoing farmers' protest. Ajay wrote, "Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. It’s important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting."

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November last year, demanding the government to repeal the three farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.