Mahima Chaudhry reveals she was diagnosed with breast cancer: Genelia, Chunky Pandey & other celebs pour love

Mahima Chaudhry, the Bollywood actress known for films like Pardes, Deewane, Lajja, etc on Thursday revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Yes, that's true! The information was shared by none other than Anupam Kher through a video that was shared on his Instagram handle. Calling her a 'hero,' the 67-year-old actor dropped an emotional video in which Mahima is seen recalling opening up to Kher about her cancer diagnosis when he called her to offer her a role in his movie 'Signature'. The actress got emotional while recalling the day when Kher called her to do his film when she was getting treated in the hospital. She said that she has been receiving calls to do web shows and films but she couldn't say yes because she had no hair. As soon as the video was shared on the internet, it got several reactions from not just fans but also many celebrities.

Sharing the video, Kher wrote, "Story of @mahimachaudhry1 's courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from the US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us."

He added, "Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! "You are my HERO!" Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her."

Mahima reposted the video and wrote, “Thank you dear @anupampkher for your love and support!" Genelia Deshmukh took to the comments section to show Mahima her support. “More power to you @mahimachaudhry1 (Anupam) Sir you are always amazing and someone that person to lean on."

As soon as Mahima shared her health update, fans and members of the film industry chimed into the comment section to wish her a speedy recovery. A number of celebs including Bhavana Pandey, Genelia D'Souza, Chunky Pandey, Anita Hassanandani and others poured in love for the actress.

"My rock star for life! Love you Real life hero ... more power to you," Anita Hassanandani commented. "Wow what an empowering story and thank you Anupam and Mahima for letting us hear this. Lots of love and good health to you @mahimachaudhry1 you're such an inspiration," Soni Razdan wrote.

On the professional front, Mahima was last seen in the 2016 release Dark Chocolate.