Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAMRATA SHIRODKAR Mahesh Babu's Pokiri turns 15, wife Namrata Shirodkar calls it cult classic

Mahesh Babu's Telugu blockbuster Pokiri was released 15 years ago on this day, and became one of the biggest blockbusters of his career. The superstar's wife, actress Namrata Shirodkar, shared a picture of him from the film, calling it a "cult classic". "A pathbreaking film of its time.. a cult classic, perfect mix of mass and class! @urstrulymahesh as Pandu was just terrific! Memories of a lifetime #15YearsOfPokiri @purijagannadh @manjulaghattamaneni @ileana_official @joinprakashraj #ManiSharma #ShyamNaidu #VijayanMaster (sic).”

On Wednesday, fans were trending #15YearsForPokiri on Twitter. The story of the film revolves around Krishna, a police officer who disguises himself as a thug and joins the mafia in order to wipe out the underworld and crime. How he accomplishes the mission while falling in love with Shruti forms a vital part of the story. His famous dialogue, “Okasari commit aithe, na mata nene vinanu” is still remembered by fans.

"Pokiri" released in 2006. The action thriller directed by Puri Jagannadh also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Ashish Vidyarthi and Sayaji Shinde.

The film has been remade successfully numerous times. Salman Khan starred in the Bollywood remake "Wanted", while the Tamil version called "Pokkiri" featured Vijay. The Kannada remake "Porki" had Darshan in the lead while there was also a remake in Bangladesh titled "Moner Jala", starring Shakib

Also read: Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' first look gets 30mn views in 2 days

--with IANS inputs

For more entertainment news click here!