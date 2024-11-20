Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Old man complains about toilet to Akshay Kumar, here's what happened next

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB An old man complains about toilet to Akshay Kumar when he come out after casting his vote

A large number of voters cast their vote for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024:. Celebrities from the cine industry were also seen exercising their rights by coming early in the morning. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was one of the first celebrities to reach the polls. He voted around 7:30 in the morning. His photos and videos are going viral on social media. As soon as Akshay entered the polling station, the paparazzi gathered to take pictures and videos of him.

Akshay Kumar's video goes viral on social media

For the unversed, Akshay had Canadian citizenship for the past many years. But now after taking the citizenship of India, he exercised his right to vote. He had also voted in the last Lok Sabha elections. It is also said that he was the first voter at the polling station on Wednesday. After voting, he interacted with media representatives. He appreciated the planning done for the voters. After this, an old man was seen talking to Akshay. The video is which has now gone viral on social media.

What did the old man say?

The old man stopped Akshay and the actor listened to him without ignoring him. He said, "Sir, the toilet you built is rotten inside. Build us a new one now. I have been repairing it for the last three years." On this, Akshay asked, are you doing repairs? OK, I'll do your work. I speak with BMC." The old man further added that it is made of iron, so it rots every day, and you have to pay money every day. On this Akshay said, "ok, I will talk with them. This is the work of BMC." It can be seen in this video that Akshay's bodyguard and other people could not stop laughing after hearing this conversation between the two.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Khel Khel Mein, Sarfira and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He will next be seen in Housefull 5 and Welcome To Jungle.

