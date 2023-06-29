Madonna postpones her 'Celebrations' tour after being hospitalised

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pop icon Madonna admitted in ICU.

It looks like Madonna won’t be celebrating as soon as she thought!

Madonna postponed her upcoming tour after she fell ill with a serious bacterial infection that landed her in an intensive care unit for several days, but she is recovering, her manager Guy Oseary said in a statement. Her health is improving, but she is still under medical care, he said. A full recovery is expected. Oseary said that the 64 year old pop icons’s Celebrations tour, which was scheduled to begin on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, was postponed until further notice.

Stops in the United States were to include Detroit, Chicago, Miami, and New York, the city where her rise to superstardom began. She was then slated to continue in Europe into the fall, with dates in London, Barcelona, and Paris. The Grammy-winning megastar behind classics including Like a Virgin has asserted incalculable influence over her stellar career as one of music's top stars.

In his statement on social media, her manager vowed to provide more information when it becomes available, including a new start date for the tour and rescheduled shows.

The Celebration tour was set to be Madonna’s first fully retrospective outing to honour the 40th anniversary of her career. The performer currently has more than 80 dates scheduled on the world tour, including six nights each in New York, Los Angeles, and London. Oseary did not reveal how long the tour would be postponed or when it would start again, but he promised to share new and rescheduled dates as soon as we had them.

Born in 1958, the Catholic-educated artist headed to New York in 1977 with just $35 in her pocket. She scraped a living through everything from modelling to selling donuts. Her first single was Everybody in 1982 , followed by a string of hits including Lucky Star, Borderline, and Holiday.

