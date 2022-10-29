Madonna goes shirtless on Instagram, pop star's pics go viral after stripping stunt

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADONNA Madonna

Madonna goes shirtless: Queen of pop Madonna shared a racy picture on social media, where she was seen posing shirtless. Madonna took to her Instagram story, where she shared pictures flaunting her bosoms but she carefully placed candy emojis to cover her breasts. In one image, she is seen leaning towards the camera and captioned it: "Went from candy to money." In the image she is seen wearing a gold corset with fishnets. She dropped a candy, money bag and a laughing emoji.

The 'Ray of Light' hitmaker took to Instagram and posted two images that feature her bare breasts. She paired her gold corset with a pair of classic fishnet stockings. For her makeup, the musician wore nude-colored lipstick along with bleached eyebrows. She kept her hair long and straight, with a few braids on the top of her head.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADONNAMadonna

Recently, Madonna made news after receiving backlash over bizarre circumcision confession. The 'Like a Virgin' songstress had written over a plain background: "I have a confession to make." She followed it up with a picture of her holding a wine glass with her colourfully-painted nails.

Another photo shows her taking a sip from the glass, while the third one sees her bending towards her phone's camera. The next shot features her in the same position with her removing her sheer blue skirt and putting it around her head.

Over the images, she declared: "I was not circumsised."

Prior to this, Madonna made a jaw-dropping confession about her sexuality. In an October 9 post, she appeared to come out as gay through a TikTok video.

