Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADHURI DIXIT Madhuri Dixit wishes son Arin on 18th birthday, says 'with freedom comes responsibilities'

Bollywood actress and graceful dancer Madhuri Dixit on Wednesday shared a thought as she wished her elder son Arin on birthday. The actress reminded his 18-year-old son that 'with freedom comes responsibilities'. In a then and now post, Madhuri shared a childhood picture of Arin and a more recent boomerang of them together. The 'Kalank' actress in her post called Arin 'an adult.'

"My baby is officially an adult. Happy 18th birthday, Arin. Just remember that with freedom comes responsibilities. From today the world is yours to enjoy, protect and brighten. Make good on all the opportunities that come your way and live life to the fullest. Hope your journey is an unforgettable adventure. Love you." the senior actress wrote.

Take a look:

For those unversed, Madhuri and husband Dr Sriram Nene have two sons together: Arin and Raayan. Madhuri's elder son had joined her when she sang Ed Sheeran's song Perfect during the online live #IForIndia concert last year. While the actress sang the song, Arin played the piano.

On the professional front, Madhuri was last seen in Abhishek Varman's period drama Kalank, alongside Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sonakshi Sinha. She will next feature in an upcoming Netflix series, being backed by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharmatic banner.

Dixit recently told PTI that she will wrap up the show by the end of next month. Johar is serving as a creative producer on the series, which is being directed by Sri Rao. Dixit previously collaborated with Netflix for her Marathi production, "15th August".

Madhuri will next be seen as a judge in the upcoming show "Dance Deewane" alongside choreographers Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia. The show is hosted by Raghav Juyal.