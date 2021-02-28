Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADHURI DIXIT Madhuri Dixit's latest post proves she is true 'puppy lover' | see pics

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has been an animal rights activist since the 80s. Her love for animals knows no proof. The actress regularly posts videos of her play sessions with her pups and dogs. On Monday, the actress treated her fans with yet another adorable picture of her pets. The photo sees Dixit striking pose with her two furry friends as she sits on a couch. Donning a maroon top and blue pair of denim, the actor strikes a million-dollar smile while hugging one of her pet dogs. The 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' star simply wrote in the caption, "Puppy love (along with yellow smiley face turned upside down and a dog emoticon).

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 88 thousand likes within an hour, with scores of fans leaving red heart emoticons. Quite an active social media user, the 'Dil' star keeps on sharing intriguing videos and photos over the platform.

Last year, the Dhak-Dhak girl of Bollywood adopted a street dog on her son Arin's birthday. The actress took to twitter to shared pictures of the adopted puppy with her family. She wrote, "The smiles on our faces show how this little pup stole our hearts! Welcome to the family Carmelo Nene I urge all animal lovers to adopt pets & see how they fill your life with joy."

Madhuri's dog Riya, who passed away, was also adopted. In 2013, Madhuri rescued seven puppies on the set of dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Ja. Taking help from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the actress made sure that the puppies, who were drenched in rain the privious night, get medical assistance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri was last seen in the movie 'Kalank', in which she co-starred along with Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt. She will be next seen in the third season of the dance reality show 'Dance Deewane' as a judge with Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia from February 27, this year.

- with ANI inputs