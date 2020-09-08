Maanayata lauds Sanjay Dutt as he resumes Shamshera shoot amid cancer treatment: Ruk jana nahin tu kahin harke

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAANAYATADUTT Maanayata lauds Sanjay Dutt as he resumes shoot amid cancer treatment

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has returned to shoot amid his cancer treatment. Earlier last month, the actor was diagnosed with lung cancer and immediately started his treatment at the Mumbai hospital. He has already completed his first cycle of chemotherapy. Now, before starting the second cycle, the actor will complete the shoot of his upcoming film Shamshera, also staring Ranbir Kapoor. According to ETimes, Dutt will shoot for two days before his next leg of treatment which will begin later this week. Lauding the actor's 'never give up' spirit, wife Maanayata Dutt shared an appreciation post for Sanjay Dutt.

Sharing a handsome picture of the Sadak 2 actor, Maanayata wrote, "Rukk jaana nahin tu kahin haarke....kaanto pe chalke milenge saaye Bahar ke!! We have to fight through some bad days to earn the best days of our lives!! Never quit!! #inspiration #courage #strength #love #grace #positivity #dutts #challenging Yet #beautifullife #thankyougod"

Last month, Sanjay Dutt was admitted to the hospital after he complained of breathlessness and discomfort. He discharged after two days and informed his fans that he is taking a short break from work. "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon," he tweeted.

Soon after, wife Maanayata also released a statement regarding the actor's health. She said, "I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity"

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has many interesting films in the pipeline. On his birthday, he had released his look from the upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2 in which he will be seen as Adheera. He also has Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Prithviraj and Torbaaz.

