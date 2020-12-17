Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANAANAND 'Lupt' actor Karan Aanand shares video practicing Hapkido Martial arts. Seen yet?

The “Lupt” actor, Karan Aanand, has everyone smitten by his versatile and experiential acting skills. Karan found his passion in acting early in life, and started off as a child actor and came a long way. He has been seen in the blockbuster films like Ranveer Singh’s “Gunday” where he played the role of Dutta, and he later went on to be a part of Salman Khan’s blockbuster hit “Kick” and Akshay Kumar's "Baby".

Recently, Karan Aanand shared a clip of himself on his social media platforms, indulging in the Hybrid Korean Martial art form, Hapkido. Karan shared a Video training session with his sir Mr. Sardar Shaikh, captioning the video, "My preparation with Hapkido", where he can be seen practicing self defence and high kicks. He also exhibits various moves that defy physics!

Have a look:

Hapkido is a form of self defence that originates from South Korea which focuses on joint manipulation, throwing, falling, sticking, kicking and blocking. It also teaches the use of traditional weapons including knife, sword, rope, nunchaku, cane and gun.

Later, we also see Karan Aanand using a wooden sword flawlessly and moving with utter power with the sword. What an enlightening experience!. With times we have noticed that nowadays many actors are following this art form, Like Akshay Kumar we have known him and he is always in the news about his Martial Art awareness, late Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jamwal and many other actors followed the form, Now, Actor Karan Aanand who is a Black Belt in Martial Arts seen practicing the new form of Hapkido and wanted to educate people, mostly the girls who wanted to learn self defence.

On career front, Karan Aanand has been working of his own indie film “It’s over” which was shot in and about the recent Covid lockdown, he also opened up about his upcoming short film, Cigarette and we cannot wait to see what Karan Aanand has in store for us this time around!