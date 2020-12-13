Sunday, December 13, 2020
     
Lucky Ali's impromptu rendition of 'O Sanam' is your Sunday treat, thanks Nafisa Ali Sodhi! Watch video

The video of Lucky Ali treating his fans to an impromptu performance on 'O Sanam' in North Goa's Arambol has been shared by senior actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi. The much-loved new video sees Ali strumming and performing with his companions, while fans are seen seated around them and enjoying the melody.

New Delhi Published on: December 13, 2020 17:05 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/NAFISALISODHI

Lucky Ali's impromptu rendition of 'O Sanam' is your Sunday treat, thanks Nafisa Ali Sodhi! Watch video

A few weeks back, a video of Lucky Ali singing his song 'O Sanam' went viral and yet again the singer-songwriter trended on Twitter on Sunday. It all happened when a new soulful rendition of his superhit 90's song went viral. The video of the celebrated musician treating his fans to an impromptu performance in North Goa's Arambol has been shared by senior actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi. The much-loved new video sees Ali strumming and performing with his companions, while fans are seen seated around them and enjoying the melody.

Taking to Twitter Nafisa Ali Sodhi tweeted, "Lucky Ali at Arambol in North Goa, after a musical evening, was requested to sing and he sang impromptu for all present. Was a lovely setting."

Have a look:

While many fans were seen gushing over the magical setting of the video, several others shared their plans of rushing to Goa to get a first-hand experience of Ali's music. Scores of fans of the musician flooded Twitter with series of tweets appreciating his evergreen track from the 1996 album Sunoh. Have a look at how Netizens reacted to the same:

Earlier in November, another rendition of the same track had gone viral on several social media platforms. Catch a glimpse of the same here:

O Sanam is one of the many hit classics by Ali that are still loved throughout the country. Watch the full song here:

