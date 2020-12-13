Image Source : TWITTER/NAFISALISODHI Lucky Ali's impromptu rendition of 'O Sanam' is your Sunday treat, thanks Nafisa Ali Sodhi! Watch video

A few weeks back, a video of Lucky Ali singing his song 'O Sanam' went viral and yet again the singer-songwriter trended on Twitter on Sunday. It all happened when a new soulful rendition of his superhit 90's song went viral. The video of the celebrated musician treating his fans to an impromptu performance in North Goa's Arambol has been shared by senior actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi. The much-loved new video sees Ali strumming and performing with his companions, while fans are seen seated around them and enjoying the melody.

Taking to Twitter Nafisa Ali Sodhi tweeted, "Lucky Ali at Arambol in North Goa, after a musical evening, was requested to sing and he sang impromptu for all present. Was a lovely setting."

Have a look:

Lucky Ali at Arambol in North Goa after listening to the musical evening was requested for a song and he sang impromptu for all present . Was a lovely setting . pic.twitter.com/Dt5KlWLSxv — Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) December 12, 2020

While many fans were seen gushing over the magical setting of the video, several others shared their plans of rushing to Goa to get a first-hand experience of Ali's music. Scores of fans of the musician flooded Twitter with series of tweets appreciating his evergreen track from the 1996 album Sunoh. Have a look at how Netizens reacted to the same:

When I was in school, I heard a senior girl walking down the corridor ahead of me humming this song. Our eyes met, she stopped humming. I smiled at her and continued humming, and she smiled back. Great memories. — Sundeep Tampa (@sundeeptampa) December 13, 2020

Lucky Ali ग़ज़ब के गायक, मैं उनको बचपन से सुनता रहा हूँ, बहुत ही सुन्दर गायक है, गायकी में इनका मुक़ाबला नहीं.🙏 — रूद्र वशिष्ठ (@pandatspeaks) December 13, 2020

Ofcourse they will get old, bruised and greyed out but not the voice. He was and still is a maestro to listen to. Such a lovely lovely voice. — Nabeel Ahmed (@AhmedDocbabloo) December 13, 2020

Oh wow 😳 . We just don’t expect our singing stars to ever get old , do we !? 😍 — Rabee’a Abrar ربیعہ (@rubiaabrar) December 13, 2020

See that guy,gone to some other world.He thoroughly enjoys it.Ali will live in that kind of hearts as long as his songs exist. pic.twitter.com/UsxtA6P0TX — KOLAPPA THANDESH (@skthandesh) December 13, 2020

Pls sir pls stop making me cry again & again. Everytime i listen you I feel like why the hell I grew up & this song goes so much with my present. Thankful to God for bringing you down to this world @luckyali sir. God bless you always #Legend #luckyali 😔😭🙏 — Geetikanthaa Daas (@ItsGK007) December 13, 2020

Lucky Ali has been performing this song all his life. I wonder if he ever gets bored of his own song. — Sagar Negi (@negisagar) December 13, 2020

💕💕💕

And you pull the strings; an everlasting ripple to memories of Golden days.

Purani jeans air guitar, life without FFl is bekaar😅! https://t.co/5K0nzvtZqY — Ikigai; laugh love live life! (@Ikigai37506282) December 13, 2020

While everyone's busy looking at the legend from their tiny screen, this lad was in the moment. — Aurindam (@Aurgho_) December 13, 2020

Earlier in November, another rendition of the same track had gone viral on several social media platforms. Catch a glimpse of the same here:

O Sanam is one of the many hit classics by Ali that are still loved throughout the country. Watch the full song here: