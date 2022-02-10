Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu expresses gratitude as people worldwide heap praises on her film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin

Helmed by Aakash Bhatia, it is an adaptation of Tom Tykwer's celebrated cult classic Run Lola Run

Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin's highly anticipated comedy-thriller film ‘Looop Lapeta’ is being loved by people across the world. The film is a crazy ride of a girlfriend, Savi (played by Taapsee) trying to save her lover, Satya (played by Tahir) from a series of fortunate and unfortunate events with a plotline as twisted as time itself. Since its release, Looop Lapeta, the Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German film 'Run Lola Run', has received tremendous love and appreciation from critics and audiences. The list also includes the name of Franka Potente, who starred in Run Lola Run.

Extremely happy over the response, Taapsee Pannu said. "I was so excited for this film to release, as the concept is something that Bollywood hasn't seen before! When I got the script, I knew it would be something so different and I couldn't wait for the audience to see it. To see the film trending in India and internationally and being loved by audiences everywhere is a proud moment indeed. I am very happy for all the love coming our way for the film."

The actress had earlier said she went for the script narration of 'Looop Lapeta' with an intention to turn it down but was drawn to the central character. In the film, Pannu’s character is stuck in a time loop and gets multiple chances to save Bhasin’s life.

Meanwhile, on February 4, Taapsee took to Instagram to share a video of Franka, where she can be heard saying, "Hi guys, this is Franka. I think it is so exciting that you are shooting a remake of Run Lola Run after all these years. I am honoured. I think it's really cool so I just wanted to wish you good luck. Good luck, Taapsee, you'll be amazing and I can't wait to see the film."

In response, Taapsee wrote, "This makes it special looooooop number of times! Thank you, Franka! It's launch day for Looop Lapeta and here we have the OG Savi, loooped along to win our hearts," along with the video.

Helmed by Aakash Bhatia, 'Looop Lapeta,' is produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Ellipsis Entertainment along with Aayush Maheshwari. The film is a fully packaged entertainer that brings together the elements of comedy, thriller and romance. The premiered on 4th February 2022, on Netflix!