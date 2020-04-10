Lockdown Diaries: Preity Zinta loves to work out with her pet dog

Friday, April 10, 2020
     
Preity Zinta and Bruno's workout videos have a sizeable fan following Recently, Preity had shared a video of her performing biceps curls with Bruno.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: April 10, 2020 0:04 IST
Preity Zinta sure loves to work out with her pet dog. On Thursday, the actress shared an Instagram video where practices some agility training with her Dutch shepherd Bruno.

"When you have no choice, you find a mutually beneficial way to co-exist and work out. Here is a sneak peek at some agility training with #Bruno & yours truly #Day30 #quarantine #lageraho #stayhome #staysafe #pzfit #dutchie #dutchshepherd #dogsofinstagram #ting," she captioned the frame. Have a look:

Fight Against Coronavirus

 

Preity and Bruno's workout videos have a sizeable fan following Recently, Preity had shared a video of her performing biceps curls with Bruno.

 

