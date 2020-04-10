Lockdown Diaries: Preity Zinta loves to work out with her pet dog

Preity Zinta sure loves to work out with her pet dog. On Thursday, the actress shared an Instagram video where practices some agility training with her Dutch shepherd Bruno.

"When you have no choice, you find a mutually beneficial way to co-exist and work out. Here is a sneak peek at some agility training with #Bruno & yours truly #Day30 #quarantine #lageraho #stayhome #staysafe #pzfit #dutchie #dutchshepherd #dogsofinstagram #ting," she captioned the frame. Have a look:

Preity and Bruno's workout videos have a sizeable fan following Recently, Preity had shared a video of her performing biceps curls with Bruno.