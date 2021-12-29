Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/VIJAYDEVERAKONDA Liger teaser out: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday promise a thrilling ride on Dec 31st

Highlights 'Liger' starring Vijay Deverakonda is set to hit the big screen on August 25, 2022

The first glimpse of the film will be out on December 31

Helmed by popular director Puri Jagannadh, Liger also stars Ananya Panday

One of the much-awaited Pan-India films 'Liger' starring Vijay Deverakonda is set to hit the big screen on August 25, 2022. The first glimpse of the film, also starring Ananya Panday will be out on December 31. As part of promotions, the makers dropped a teaser video announcing the date and time of the film's first glimpse. The video begins with a voiceover and the makers announce, “Witness The Madness. Unleashing The Beast To The Nation… Glimpse On December 31st at 10:03 AM.”

Taking to Twitter, Karan Johar dropped the teaser and wrote, "It’s almost time to unleash the beast to the nation! Starting your new year with a bang and a few punches!! #LigerFirstGlimpse on DEC 31st @ 10:03AM"

Helmed by popular director Puri Jagannadh, the movie has got too many exciting aspects, which include the ensemble cast. Boxing legend Mike Tyson is making his Indian cinema debut with the most anticipated sports action flick 'Liger'.

The film has been hogging the limelight ever since its inception but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the movie held its shoot in between. The sports drama is to feature Deverakonda in a never-before-seen avatar, and will also feature numerous foreign fighters in the high-octane sequences. The makers have been rigorously shooting in Mumbai, the US, Las Vegas, Hyderabad, etc.

Cinematography is handled by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film.

Earlier in January, Karan Johar, who has co-produced the project with Vijay, shared the official poster of the movie, unveiling the first look of Vijay as a boxer. The film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. Liger will release worldwide in theatres in all 5 languages- Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.