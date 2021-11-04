Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MIKETYSON Liger: Makers reveal Mike Tyson's look from Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's film on Diwali 2021

One of the major attractions in happening hero Vijay Deverakonda and dashing director Puri Jagannadh’s first Pan India project LIGER (Saala Crossbreed) is legend Mike Tyson is on board to play a significant and mighty role. Known for his intimidating ferocious demeanour and impeccable striking prowess, Tyson makes his debut on Indian screen with this film. The unbeatable icon wished everyone on Diwali with the poster. Dressed in a suit, Mike Tyson looks ferocious in the poster and there is fire in his punch power which is shown symbolically with fire to his hand and the ring. It’s an eye feast to see the god of boxing in an intense role.

“Namaste INDIA. Be ready to get the ever loving shit beat out of you #LIGER @thedeverakonda #AagLagaDenge Happy Diwali .. #purijagannadh @ananyapanday @karanjohar @charmmekaur @apoorva1972 @puriconnects @dharmamovies @vish_666 ,” reads Mike Tyson’s post on instagram.

Have a look at his post here:

Just imagine, how it would be to see the young Vijay Deverakonda and the great Mike Tyson together on screen. They together are going to set the screens on fire.

LIGER will also feature numerous foreign fighters. Currently, the film’s shooting is happening in Mumbai. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Bollywood's leading production house Dharma Productions.

Given it is one of the craziest Pan India projects and moreover The Great Mike Tyson on board, Puri connects and Dharma Productions are making the film on a grand scale.

The film in the crazy combination has cinematography handled by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film.

Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger which is being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Liger is in last leg of shooting and the makers are planning to release the movie in first half of 2022.