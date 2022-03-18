Liger duo Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda's video from Bollywood bash shows their chemistry | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CHARMMEOFFICIAL Team Liger at a Bollywood bash recenty

Highlights Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda became the highlight of a recent Bollywood bash

Ananya made a lasting impression in a black sheer dress at Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda's Liger releases on August 25

At the recent Bollywood bash hosted by Dharma Productions' CEO Apoorva Mehta, all the eyes were on Ananya Panday, who made a lasting impression in a sheer dress with a corset bodysuit. The Gehraiyaan actress flaunted her curves in this stunning outfit and totally glammed up the bash with her style quotient. Present at the bash was her rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter and the co-star of the upcoming film Liger, Vijay Deverakonda.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt make stunning appearances at Bollywood bash

Vijay looked handsome in a black suit. Until a while ago, the Arjun Reddy star was sporting long locks. This look of the actor will also be seen Liger. At Apoorva's bash in Mumbai, Vijay appeared in a trimmed hairstyle. A video of Ananya and Vijay chatting up at the party was shared by Liger producer Charmme Kaur on Twitter. The clip gives a glimpse of their effortless chemistry as fans eagerly await their first movie together.

Charmme wrote on Twitter, "My stunning #liger couple. I love u both (sic)."

Separately, Vijay also posed for photographs at the party with Karan Johar, Charmme and Liger director Puri Jagannadh.

Vijay's pan-India movie Liger will release theatrically on August 25. In the film, he stars as a boxer, who rises up from a life in the slums to intenational fame. Mike Tyson will be seen in a cameo role in Liger. Though the makers haven’t shared details about Tyson’s role, the two will reportedly have a face-off in the ring.

Considered to be one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, Tyson most famously played a fictionalised version of himself in the 2009 Hollywood hit film The Hangover and its 2011 sequel The Hangover Part II. He has also starred in "p Man 3, the 2015 film in the popular Hong Kong martial arts film series.

Liger will be released theatrically in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

(With PTI inputs)