Kajol gives sassy reply to a fan who asked if she would have married Shah Rukh Khan had she not met Ajay Devgn

Bollywood’s most favorite online jodi Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan have always managed to fill the air with romance when they appeared together in movies. Recently, the actress conducted a Q&A session on her Instagram and encouraged the fans to ask her anything. The actress also ensured that she answer all the questions with ease. One fan asked if Kajol would have married superstar Shah Rukh Khan, had she not met husband Ajay Devgn. The actress’ reply to this won many hearts.

Fans love to see Kajol and Shah Rukh together. When quizzed about the same by her fans, the actress gave a sassy reply and said, “Isn’t the man supposed to be proposing.” It was not the only question about SRK that fans asked Kajol, another fan even said that she should collaborate for another film with the superstar so that he can die happily. Reacting to this, she said, ‘I thought everyone wanted a long life’.

Not just about SRK, fans also quizzed Kajol about her family as well. The actress is known to keep her private life a secret. When asked about her first crush, Kajol very cutely answered that she married her first crush. Another fan asked if she gets jealous when her husband Ajay gives more love and attention to their kids than herself. To this, Kajol confessed that she gets jealous, but Ajay also gets jealous when she loves the kids more.

Kajol and SRK have always said that they share a very comfortable bond that transcends on the big screen. Talking about their chemistry earlier in an interview, Kajol said, “There is an innate comfort level. We have also done very successful films together. There's an on screen history together. Of screen too when we sit down together to do a scene, it come very instinctively because I know what's he gonna do. I can predict what he is going to say. I have a way to answer that... a very comfortable body language. I would also like to say that we are both very fine actors."

Kajol will be next seen as Ajay Devgn’s wife Savitribai Malusare in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist and will hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

