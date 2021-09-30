Lata Mangeshkar surprises fans by sharing audio note: Whatever I am today is because of your love

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LATA MANGESHKAR Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar recently celebrated her 92nd birthday. Considered one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema, she is the recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour in addition to Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. While her birthday was an intimate celebration with family, there was an outpour of love and best wishes for the music icon from all quarters on social media.

Overwhelmed with all the love that she has received over the years, Lata Mangeshkar, who is known as the Queen of Melody and Nightingale of India took to Twitter and surprised her fans by posting a special audio message for them. In the audio clip, she thanked her fans for showering her with abundant love not only on her birthday but throughout her journey.

"I am Lata Mangeshkar. Yesterday was my birthday and many people wished me on Twitter, Facebook and through calls. Several people wrote to me, children called me up. They sent me my pictures. It was my duty to express gratitude to you all. People from other nations also called me and sent their wishes," Lata Mangeshkar said.

Also, the nightingale of Bollywood credits her success and achievements to her fans. "I am grateful for all the love. Whatever I am today is because of your love," she added.

Lata Mangeshkar's audio message has won people's hearts. Happy to hear Lata Mangeshkar's magical voice after so long, a fan commented, "It feels so surreal to hear her voice. Nightingale forever." "You are an incarnation of Ma Saraswati...your voice is balmy. It soothes us,it connects us with the divine. Thanks a lot for being ours. May God bless you with immense happiness always," another one wrote.

Lata Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 25,000 songs in different languages.

While the list of popular songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar is endless, some of the tracks sung by the Indian film music stalwart in her over seven-decade long career include "Ajeeb dastan hai ye", "Pyar kiya to darna kya", "Satyam shivam sundaram", "Neela asman so gaya", "Dil deewana bin sajna ke", "Tere liye", among others.

--with inputs from ANI