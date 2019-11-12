Lata Mangeshkar Health LIVE UPDATES: Shabana Azmi, Hema Malini and other celebs wish speedy recovery

After the news of playback legend, Lata Mangeshkar's being admitted in the hospital came out, her fans, as well as various Bollywood celebrities like Shabana Azmi and Hema Malini, and others, took to their social media to pray for her speedy recovery and post wishes for her. Lata Mangeshkar, aged 90, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital around 2 a.m. on Monday. Later which several reports doing the rounds suggesting that her condition is critical. However, her team has now come out to deny all such claims and cleared that she is recovering.