Tuesday, November 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Lata Mangeshkar Health LIVE UPDATES: Shabana Azmi, Hema Malini and other celebs wish speedy recovery
Live now

Lata Mangeshkar Health LIVE UPDATES: Shabana Azmi, Hema Malini and other celebs wish speedy recovery

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, aged 90 was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after a complaint of breathlessness. Her condition was previously critical but now she is recovering.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 12, 2019 13:11 IST
Lata Mangeshkar Health LIVE UPDATES: Shabana Azmi, Hema Malini and other celebs wish speedy recovery

Lata Mangeshkar Health LIVE UPDATES: Shabana Azmi, Hema Malini and other celebs wish speedy recovery 

After the news of playback legend, Lata Mangeshkar's being admitted in the hospital came out, her fans, as well as various Bollywood celebrities like Shabana Azmi and Hema Malini, and others, took to their social media to pray for her speedy recovery and post wishes for her. Lata Mangeshkar, aged 90, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital around 2 a.m. on Monday. Later which several reports doing the rounds suggesting that her condition is critical. However, her team has now come out to deny all such claims and cleared that she is recovering.

 

 

 

 

Live updates : Lata Mangeshkar Health LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 12, 2019 1:11 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Adnan Sami's 'get well soon' wishes

    Singer-composer Adnan Sami wrote: "Get well very soon dearest Didi.. Prayers. #LataMangeshkar."

     

  • Nov 12, 2019 1:09 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Poonam Dhillon for her long health

    Actress Poonam Dhillon wrote: "Request you all to say a prayer for health of @mangeshkarlata ji our irreplaceable precious Indian jewel who is in hospital . The power of prayers is limitless." Mangeshkar has lent her voice of Poonam for songs such as "Ae Sagar Ki Lehron" among many others.

  • Nov 12, 2019 1:07 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Shabana Azmi gave out her 'duayein'

    Actress Shabana Azmi, who has collaborated with Mangeshkar on songs like "Ajnabi Kaun Ho Tum Jab Se Tumhain Dekha Hai" tweeted: "@mangeshkarlata Aadab aur hazaron duayein ke aap fauran achchi hokar sahi salamat ghar aa jayein."

     

  • Nov 12, 2019 1:03 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Hema Malini wishes speedy recovery

    Actress Hema Malini took to Twitter to wish Mangeshkar, who has lent her voice for the actress in songs like "Rama Rama Ghazab Huyi Gawa Re" and "Tune O Rangeele". She wrote, "Prayers for @mangeshkarlata who is hospitalised and is reported to be in a critical condition. God give her the strength to come out of this crisis and continue to be in our midst. The nation prays for Bharat Ratna Lata ji, the nightingale of India."

     

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan angry over Shefali Jariwala for passing comments over Devoleena's clothes