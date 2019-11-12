Hema Malini prays for Lata Mangeshkar, says her condition is reportedly critical

Hema Malini prays for Lata Mangeshkar's health

Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini prayed for speedy recovery of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar as the singer was admitted to Intensive Care Unit of Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital early Monday morning. Lata Mangeshkar, 90, is reportedly suffering from viral chest infection.

The Mathura MP took to Twitter to write, ''Prayers for @mangeshkarlata who is hospitalised & is reported to be in a critical condition. God give her the strength to come out of this crisis & continue to be in our midst. The nation prays for Bharat Ratna Lata ji, the nightingale of India''.

Prayers for @mangeshkarlata who is hospitalised & is reported to be in a critical condition. God give her the strength to come out of this crisis & continue to be in our midst. The nation prays for Bharat Ratna Lata ji, the nightingale of India🙏 pic.twitter.com/n9WKw6Drfw — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 12, 2019

The singer is now stable and recovering speedily. The veteran singer's sister Usha Mangeshkar told news agency PTI, "Lata didi is still in hospital. She is under observation. She is doing absolutely well and is stable''. Earlier, Ms Mangeshkar was visited by sister Asha Bhonsle.

Ms Mangeshkar is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.

Earlier, the 90-year-old singer took to Instagram to extend best wishes to niece Padmini Kolhapure. ''Namaskar. Meri bhaanji Padmini Kolhapure ek bahut acchi kalakar hai aur ab woh Panipat is film mein Gopika bai ka kirdaar nibha rahi hai. Main Padmini ko aashirwad deti hun aur Ashutosh aur unki team ko shubhkaamanayein deti hun,'' she wrote alongside a poster of the actress from her upcoming film Panipat.