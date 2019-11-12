Lata Mangeshkar critical, but recovering, says doctor

The 90-year-old iconic singer became a recipient of India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was rushed to the hospital in the wee hours of Monday, is critical, but is recovering.

She had a viral chest congestion and was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital, as a precautionary measure, at around 2 am on Monday.

"Lata Mangeshkar is suffering from left ventricular failure, with pneumonia, and is kept under observation. She has shown a little improvement since yesterday," Dr Pratit Samdani told IndiaTVNews.com.

Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar has been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France's highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour, besides numerous national and international awards.

In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artiste in the history. She had reportedly sung over 25,000 songs between 1948 and 1974.

Lata Mangeshkar, who has been active on social media despite her advancing age, on Sunday wished actress Padmani Kolhapure good luck for the upcoming film "Panipat".