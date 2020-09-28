Lata Mangeshkar Birthday: Best romantic songs of the legendary singer that tug at our heartstrings

Image Source : TWITTER/@RKKUSHWAHA02 Best romantic songs of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar that tug at our heartstrings

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is the melody queen that has ruled the industry with her soulful voice for over seven decades. The singer turned 91 today. Born in 1929 in Indore, the singer moved to Mumbai with her family in 1945 and started her career at a small age. Determined to support her family, Lata Mangeshwar tried her hands at acting ad also starred in a film but singing was her true calling. From Lag Ja Gale, Ruk Bhi Jao Jana to Aaj Kal Paon Zameen Par, she gave several Bollywood songs which became a part of the life of the audience. Till date, listeners from every generation cherish Lata Mangeshkar's songs in every mood.

On the occasion of Lata Mangeshkar's 91st birthday, let's take a look at some of her hit romantic songs:

Lag Ja Gale Ke Phir

Is there anyone on earth who hasn't listened to Lag Ja Gale song and not get lost in a dreamland? The song is from 1964 film Woh Kaun Thi, starring Manoj Kumar, Sadhana, Helen, Prem Chopra, K.N.Singh, Mohan Choti, Dhumal

Aap Ki Nazro Ne Samjha

The song Aap Ki Nazro Ne Samjha is from the film Anpadh starring Mala Sinha, Balraj Sahni, Dharmendra. it is one of the most beautiful songs in Lata's voice.

Humein Aur Jeene Ki Chahat

There is no denying that Lata Mangeshkar's voice leaves a soothing trail in our hearts after every song we listen to. Humein Aur Jeena Ki Chahat song from the film Agar Tum Na Hote is definitely one of the most soulful songs of hers.

Tujhe Dekha To Ye

Lata Mangeshwar gave voice to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's romance with Tujhe Dekha To Je Jaana Sanam song from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and we were floored!

Saagar Kinare Dil Yeh Pukare

Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar's Saagar Kinare Dil Yeh Pukare song makes every heart flutter with love. The song is from the film Saagar that released in 1985.

While every song of Lata Mangeshkar is etched on the hearts of her fans, the singer recalled how Jab Pyaar Kiya earned her much popularity. In a recent interview with Arab News, she said, "Then there was Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya from Mughal-e-Azam. Audiences would throw coins on the screen when that song came on."

Interestingly, Humko Tumse Ho Gaya Hai Pyar Kya Karen remains the only song in which Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Mukesh, and Lata Mangeshkar all sang together.

#LataMangeshkar melody queen turns 91. Seven decades of soulful songs. Humko Tumse Ho Gaya Hai Pyar Kya Karen remains the only song in which Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Mukesh, and Lata Mangeshkar all sang together. pic.twitter.com/BVspMXnzGY — Pushkar (@ppushp7) September 27, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage