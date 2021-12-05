Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KUNAL KEMMU Kunal Kemmu's heartfelt post for daughter Inaaya is sure to melt your hearts

The bond between a father and a daughter is truly special. Actor Kunal Kemmu also shares an adorable relationship with his daughter Inaaya. On Sunday, Kunal took to her Instagram account and shared a few images of him with Inaaya. In one of the images, Inaaya can be seen cutely leaning towards her father Kunal while enjoying nature. Alongside the pictures, Kunal penned a heartfelt post for Inaaya. "To the stories you tell me and the way you lay your head on my shoulders," he captioned.

Take a look:

The father-daughter duo's pictures have garnered a lot of likes and comments. "Awww," actor Patralekhaa commented. "Inaaya is the luckiest girl to have a father like youuu," a fan wrote. Saba Pataudi said, "My inni jaan."

Kunal often takes to Instagram and share some heartwarming posts for her daughter Inaaya. On the occasion of Daughter's Day, he had shared an adorable video of Inaaya along with a sweet note. "My thoughts, wishes and hopes for you my li'l girl... putting 'em out there in the Universe for daughters and parents who resonate the same feelings," he wrote in the caption.

For the unversed, Kunal and Soha tied the knot in January 2015 and became parents to Inaaya on September 29, 2017. On the work front, Kunal was seen in the musical thriller "Malang" and the OTT-release heist comedy "Lootcase", besides the web series "Abhay 2". Soha's last outing, in 2018, was "Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3".

-with ANI inputs