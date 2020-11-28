Kunal Kemmu gifts himself a BMW superbike

Actor Kumal Kemmu gifted himself a superbike on Saturday in Mumbai, and he confided accompanying him on his first ride will be his daughter. Kunal's new prized possession is a BMW R 1250 GS. Asked who will be the lucky one to get first ride on his super bike, he replied: "When I get home, my daughter Inaya will be the first one to take a ride with me and then I will take (wife) Soha (Ali Khan) for a ride. Tomorrow, I will go on a ride alone."
"I am really fond of bikes and I feel fortunate that I am able to buy this bike. It is one of my favourite bikes. I always wanted to own this bike, so I have been very lucky to get it this year. I am celebrating Christmas a bit early this year (laughs). I am looking forward to riding it on Sunday," he added.
Kunal also posted a picture of his superbike on his Instagram handle and captioned it: "Well what do I say.. it was love at first Ride…It was always on my wish list and finally I have it. So looking forward to many many rides on this Beauty #r1250gs #bmwmotorrad @bmwmotorrad @bmwmotorrad_in".
Colleagues and friends including Shahid Kapoor, Suved Lohia and Raghav Juyal congratulated Kunal in the comment section.
See Kunal's pictures here:
Kunal will next be seen in sequel to the 2013 Zombie hit, Go Goa Gone and Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5. He is also producing a biopic based on the life of India's well known advocate Ram Jethmalani along with wife Soha.