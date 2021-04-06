Kunal Kamra and parents test Covid positive

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KUNAL KAMRA Kunal Kamra

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra is the latest celebrity to contract coronavirus. His parents have also tested positive for Covid-19. Kunal is under home quarantine while his parents have been hospitalised. The 32-year-old comedian said, he has informed those he came in contact with recently about his COVID diagnosis. Kamra tweeted the health update on Tuesday.

"My parents are Covid positive and they're in a hospital near by. I'am Covid positive quarantined at home. I've spoken to everyone who I was in contact with. Me and my family will be fine soon. Please take the second wave very seriously & be super careful," Kamra wrote on Twitter.

Commenting on his post, Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh, Urmila Matondkar and netizens wished him and his parents a speedy recovery. Riteish wrote, "Hey well soon buddy - best wishes to you and the entire family," whereas Urmilla commented, "Wishing all of you a speedy recovery."

Several Bollywood celebrities have been affected amid the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai. A situation almost like lockdown during the day time, a weekend lockdown and night curfew has been imposed till April-end to curb the spreading of the virus in the second wave.

Reacting to the same, Preity Zinta tweeted: "Another lockdown in Mumbai! Hope people understand the seriousness of our situation and start wearing masks and keep social distance from each other as this is our only way of fighting this pandemic even after being vaccinated!"

A day after recording more than 11,000 COVID-19 cases in a day - the highest so far - Mumbai on Monday reported 9,857 COVID cases, taking the tally to 4,62,302.

