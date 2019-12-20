Krystle D'Souza's Goa vacation pictures will leave you wanting for more

Krystle D'Souza's Goa vacation pictures

TV actress Krystle D' Souza is currently holidaying in Goa away from all the hustle of routine life. The actress took to her Instagram to share pictures from Goa that left us wanting for more. So, while we sit dealing with the chilly weather, Krystle is enjoying blissfully warm Goa. In the pictures, Krystle shared on Instagram, she could be seen wearing a black off-shoulder dress coupled with a sarong. Sharing one of the pictures Krystle wrote, "When you’re happy and you know it shows your teeth"

Take a look at the pictures and we are sure you would be able to take your eyes off Krystle.

Krystle who made her small screen debut with Kahe Na Kahe in 2007 is all set to make her big-screen debut and what else would you wish if you have Amitabh Bachchan in your debut film. Krystl will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in Chehre that's set to release in April next year.

Krystle took her Instagram making the formal announcement earlier this month. She wrote, "Firsts are always so special !I am so happy to be associated with @AnandPandit in his next film #Chehre . I Couldn’t have asked for anything more than to share screen space with the industry's best in my first !! Chehre, In cinemas from 24th April 2020 ."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News