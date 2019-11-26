When Parvatibai Kriti Sanon met Kashibai Priyanka Chopra

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kriti Sanon posted a picture with Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram

Actress Kriti Sanon is prepping up for the release of her periodic drama film Panipat where she will be seen playing the character of Parvatibai. Ever since the trailer of the film was unveiled, it has constantly been compared to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani. Kriti Sanon's character is being compared to Priyanka Chopra's Kashibai. The two recently met up and Kriti shared a picture with Priyanka on her social media accounts.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kriti Sanon wrote, "“When Parvati Bai met Kashi Bai! Its always so lovely meeting you PC! @priyankachopra biggg hug!”

Kriti Sanon in a conversation with mid-day spoke about the constant comparisons of the film and her meeting with Priyanka Chopra. Talking about her 'informal' conversation with Priyanka, Kriti said, " “Priyanka had seen my video where I was dancing on Coca Cola [Luka Chuppi song] in my vanity van, dressed as Parvatibai. It resonated with her. She said, ‘It reminded me of myself because whenever I would be off the set, I was no longer Kashibai. I would slip into my character again when I was on the set.’ We had a fun, informal conversation.”

Kriti added that she had expected the comparison, but the audience will know it after watching the film. “I was expecting comparisons when I signed the film. Padmaavat too was compared to Baahubali. The period of Panipat and Bajirao is similar. The setting is similar because the Peshwas lived in Shaniwar Wada, and they dressed in a certain way. But the characters are different. I hope the audience doesn’t conclusions by watching only the trailer.”

Panipat, directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar stars Arjun Kapoor as Sadashiv Rao and is based on the Third War of Panipat. Sanjay Dutt will feature as the main antagonist in the film and will essay the character of Ahmed Shah Abdali in the film. The film is set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2019.

