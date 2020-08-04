Image Source : INDIA TV Kishore Kumar Birth Anniversary Special: Romantic songs of iconic singer that should be on your playlist

Kishore Kumar 91st Birth Anniversary Special: Kishore Kumar, whose real name was Abhas Kumar Ganguly, was born in Khandwa, present-day Madhya Pradesh in 1929. The powerhouse of talent mesmerized everyone with his wonderful acting and reflected different emotions through his songs. Not just a wonderful singer, Kishore Kumar was also a fabulous actor, composer and director. He has delivered blockbuster songs in languages like Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Malayalam and Urdu. His voice was such that it would strike a chord with the heart of music lovers every time they hear it. Even though we lost him in 1987, he is and will always be remembered as the irreplaceable gem of the Indian cinema. On the legendary singer's 91st birth anniversary, here are some of the iconic romantic songs that will always be everybody’s favourites.

Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se

The song Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se from the movie Ajnabee is for those first moments when you realise (especially boys)that you have started falling for someone. The music director of this 1974 movie is R. D Burman. The song has been picturised on Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman.

Chhod Do Aanchal Zamana Kya Kahe Ga

It is one of the popular songs that still sounds refreshing. The song was crooned by Lata and Kishore Kumar. It was from Dev Anand starrer Paying Guest.

Pyar Deewana Hota Hai

This much-loved track from the movie Kati Patang is still one of the favourites of lovers. The 1970 movie features Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh in lead roles. While the music was composed by R.D Burman, lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi.

O Mere Dil Ke Chain

The song from 1972 film Mere Jeevan Saathi featured was picturised on Rajesh Khanna and Tanuja. While the music of the track was composed by R D Burman, lyrics were penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri. This romantic track is loved by all generations.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

This track from the movie Blackmail featured Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha and Rakhee in important roles. Pal Pal Dil Ke Pas was composed by Kalyanji Anandji. The 1973 movie was directed by Vijay Anand.

Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi

The song crooned by Kishore Kumar is from 1964 film Mr. X in Bombay. Directed by Shantilal Soni, the movie featured Kishore Kumar, Kum Kum and Madan Puri in pivotal roles. While the lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi, the music was by Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

Roop Tera Mastana

This is one of the famous songs crooned by the singer which is also referred to as his comeback. It was from the 1969 film Aradhana and was picturised on Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore.

