Kirti Kulhari sings 'Aaj jaane ki zidd na karo' for those 'dying to step out' amid lockdown. Watch video

Actress Kirti Kulhari's latest social media post is a musical plea to all those who are "absolutely done with the lockdown" and are "dying to step out". Kirti took to Instagram, where she uploaded a video of herself singing the ghazal "Aaj jaane ki zidd na karo", originally sung by Farida Khanum and written by the famous poet Fayyaz Hashmi.

"This is what I want to say to all those who are absolutely done with the #lockdown and dying to step out ( including me )..#aajjaanekiziddnakaro #lockdowndiaries#stayhomestaysafe," she captioned the video.

Kirti also shared a photograph of herself along with her niece, who she called her life. "And she is back in my life #Zoe, my littlest niece... Not so little anymore," she wrote.

Kirti was recently seen in the second season of "Four More Shots Please!", which is reportedly the most-watched show from India so far this year on Amazon Prime Video. The web series tells the tale of four unapologetically flawed women as they discover life while balancing friendship in Mumbai.

