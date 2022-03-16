Kirron Kher congratulates 'The Kashmir Files' team for chronicling humanitarian crisis ignored for years

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANUPAMKHER Kirron Kher congratulates 'The Kashmir Files' team

The film is directed by Vivek Agnihotri with Anupam Kher in the lead

Actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher voiced her support for Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial 'The Kashmir Files', which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. The movie that stars Kirron's husband Anupam Kher in the lead role had its theatrical release on March 11. Taking to her Twitter handle, Kirron congratulated the whole team of 'The Kashmir Files' and tweeted, "Congratulations to @vivekagnihotri, @AnupamPKher and the team of The Kashmir Files for its resounding success. The stark and tragic Truth told brilliantly moves everyone. It is the chronicling of a Humanitarian Crisis that was ignored for many years. Well done. Jai Ho."

The movie also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others in pivotal roles. The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand. According to estimates, Vivek Agnihotri's directorial has entered the Rs 50 crore club after minting Rs 18 crore on day five of its release.

Earlier in the day, Anupam Kher shared a video revealing his mother Dualri's reaction after watching the film. Not only this but he even shared why he was given the responsibility of the executive producer. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kher dropped a video where her mother is seen watching and discussing the film. She also happens to be a Kashmiri Pandit and talks about how her younger brother was threatened and forced to relocate.

In the caption, the actor wrote, "Mom saw #TheKashmirFiles with us yesterday! She was shaken and silent for the longest time. This evening I went to meet her and asked her about the film. As you will see this is her most serious video. She kept quiet for a long time and then this is what she could say. Afterwards I gave her a never ending hug. And as I was leaving she said, "अच्छा किया इस फ़िल्म में तूने काम किया। ये तेरा फ़र्ज़ था! दुनिया भर में रह रहे कश्मीरियों के लिए! ये कहानी सबको पता लगनी चाहिए।"

Further, the actor went on to say, "She is right!! That is why I requested @vivekagnihotri to give me the #ExecutiveProducer title also for the film. I needed it! Some projects in life are beyond cinema and acting!"

