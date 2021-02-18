Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIM KARDASHIAN Kim Kardashian won't discourage Kanye West from meeting their children

Socialite and reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper husband Kanye West is one of the most-talked couples in the industry. While it was said that things have gone worse between them after the singer's emotional outburst on Twitter, they were still together and showering love on each other on birthdays. Now, as they are headed for divorce, a source said it won't hamper his relationship with their children. Kim and Kanye have four children -- daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3 -- and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm West, who is a year old.

"He still wants to play a huge role in their lives and Kim would never discourage that. He is no longer living at the house with Kim and the kids," the source said.

"When he sees the kids, he meets them elsewhere," another insider said.

Earlier, Kim Kardashian has recalled how a birthday card Kanye once wrote for her, became the source of lyrics for one of his most acclaimed songs. In 2010, Kanye released his hip-house experimental number "Lost in the world", which features in his album "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy". The song features the indie folk band, Bon Iver.

Kim took to her Instagram handle and shared three pictures with her nostalgic note. The first picture, a black and white frame, has Kanye casually sitting, with Kim reclining on his lap. The other two images are of Kanye's handwritten birthday card to her. In the caption she wrote with the pictures Kim reminisced about Kanye's inspiration for the song, revealing a romantic back story.

Take a look:

Kim and Kanye became engaged in 2013 on October 21, which was her 33rd birthday. They got married on May 24, 2014 in Florence, Italy, and have four children. The divorce is yet to be finalised.

(With IANS Inputs)