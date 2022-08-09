Kim Kardashian 'is upset' with ex-husband Kanye West's reaction to her breakup with Pete Davidson

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Pete Davidson

Kanye West aka Ye recently reacted to ex-wife Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's breakup on social media. He had posted a mock New York Times newspaper with the headline "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28." After this, he received massive backlash which made him delete the post, later. His post came two days after the reports of Kim and Pete's breakup surfaced on the internet. Now, it came to light that the post, which has since been deleted, had an impact on Kim. She is upset with the incident.

A source close to the situation exclusively shared with E! News, "Kim is upset. Not only is she sad from the breakup, but this on top of it has tested her mentally." The source added that Kim is "not okay with this type of behaviour and won't tolerate her loved ones being treated like this."

Back on August 5, it was reported that Pete and Kim had broken up and decided to just be friends. The insiders shared that while the duo has "a lot of love and respect for each other."

Kim displayed how much respect she still has for her ex-boyfriend when she quickly took steps to have Kanye's Instagram post removed. "She has asked numerous times for him to take down the post," the source shared with E! News. ALSO READ: Kanye West celebrates ex Kim Kardashian's breakup with Pete Davidson in 'death' post; later deletes it

As Pete continues spending part of the summer in Australia working on the movie 'Wizards!', Kim is focused on raising her four children, North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint, with Kanye. However, she isn't interested in reconciling with him. As per E! News, Kim filed to end her marriage to Kanye in February 2021 and was declared legally single in March.

She confirmed her relationship with Pete on Instagram in March of this year. Since then, she has been posting romantic photos with the comedian on social media. The couple even attended the Met Gala together. Davidson has also spent time with Kim's kids and recently made a tattoo on his neck which seemingly read the letters 'KNSCP, reported Page Six. As per reports, the tattoo could be the initials of Kim and her four children.

