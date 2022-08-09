Tuesday, August 09, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Kim Kardashian 'is upset' with ex-husband Kanye West's reaction to her breakup with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian 'is upset' with ex-husband Kanye West's reaction to her breakup with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian displayed how much respect she still has for her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson when she quickly took steps to have Kanye West's Instagram post removed.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: August 09, 2022 10:22 IST
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Pete Davidson
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Pete Davidson

Kanye West aka Ye recently reacted to ex-wife Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's breakup on social media. He had posted a mock New York Times newspaper with the headline "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28." After this, he received massive backlash which made him delete the post, later. His post came two days after the reports of Kim and Pete's breakup surfaced on the internet. Now, it came to light that the post, which has since been deleted, had an impact on Kim. She is upset with the incident.

India Tv - Kanye West

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KANYE WEST Kanye West's Instagram Post

A source close to the situation exclusively shared with E! News, "Kim is upset. Not only is she sad from the breakup, but this on top of it has tested her mentally." The source added that Kim is "not okay with this type of behaviour and won't tolerate her loved ones being treated like this." 

Back on August 5, it was reported that Pete and Kim had broken up and decided to just be friends. The insiders shared that while the duo has "a lot of love and respect for each other." 

Kim displayed how much respect she still has for her ex-boyfriend when she quickly took steps to have Kanye's Instagram post removed. "She has asked numerous times for him to take down the post," the source shared with E! News. ALSO READ: Kanye West celebrates ex Kim Kardashian's breakup with Pete Davidson in 'death' post; later deletes it

 

As Pete continues spending part of the summer in Australia working on the movie 'Wizards!', Kim is focused on raising her four children, North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint, with Kanye. However, she isn't interested in reconciling with him. As per E! News, Kim filed to end her marriage to Kanye in February 2021 and was declared legally single in March.

Related Stories
Kim wants to shower with boyfriend Pete Davidson in 'The Kardashians' season 2 teaser | WATCH

Kim wants to shower with boyfriend Pete Davidson in 'The Kardashians' season 2 teaser | WATCH

Woman spent $600K to be Kim Kardashian, now paying $120K to 'detransition'

Woman spent $600K to be Kim Kardashian, now paying $120K to 'detransition'

Kim Kardashian leaving 'hefty tip' after racking up $576 bill at Italian restaurant creates a buzz

Kim Kardashian leaving 'hefty tip' after racking up $576 bill at Italian restaurant creates a buzz

Kim and West divorce

The actress had filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after being married for almost seven years. They were officially declared single, this year in March. However, the Kardashian has already started dating comedian Pete Davidson last year in November. 

She confirmed her relationship with Pete on Instagram in March of this year. Since then, she has been posting romantic photos with the comedian on social media. The couple even attended the Met Gala together. Davidson has also spent time with Kim's kids and recently made a tattoo on his neck which seemingly read the letters 'KNSCP, reported Page Six. As per reports, the tattoo could be the initials of Kim and her four children.

(With ANI inputs)

Latest Entertainment News

Top News

Latest News