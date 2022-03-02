Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHAHRUKHKHAN Khyaalon mein: Shah Rukh Khan on being absent. Read King Khan's heart-winning replies in #AskSRK session

Highlights King Khan gave his fans another surprise in the form of the #AskSRK session on Twitter

Just today, he announced the release date of 'Pathan' co-starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone

Just like every time, Shah Rukh Khan won our hearts with his witty replies

After much wait, Shah Rukh Khan will finally be seen on the silver screen this year in the film 'Pathan' co-starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The announcement of the release date was made by the trio on social media leaving not just the fans but even the industry excited. While many were still talking about the return of King Khan, the superstar gave his followers another surprise in the form of the #AskSRK session on Twitter. The actor informed everyone about conducting the session and within minutes the hashtag became one of the top trends on the micro-blogging website. SRK during the same responded to the queries of his fans related to his absence and the upcoming film. Not only this but just like every time, he won our hearts with his witty replies!

For instance, when a user asked him, "Sir how long did it take you to grow your hair for Pathaan? Assuming you haven't used extensions, or have you? #AskSRK." The actor responded by saying, "Bhai jab meri jaisi zulfein hon toh time nahi lagta…ghar ki kheti hai na!! #Pathan."Likewise, when another asked, "Marvellous announcement sir.. but when r u revealing ur look #AskSRK," the actor replied, "I look the same only since 32 years now….ha ha. What look…it’s the same my handsome self."

The superstar addressed a number of questions related to his absence and the expectations of the film. The actor responded, "Thoda tum adjust kar lena thoda main kar dunga…all expectations will get done then."

Shah Rukh bid goodbye as he tweeted, "Ok boys and girls time to get back to work. Have loads of stuff to finish…YRF and Sid make me work too much. Thank you again for loving #Pathaan so much on behalf of everyone. Will see you soon. Love u all."

Speaking about 'Pathan,' SRK took to social media and surprised his fans by unveiling the first teaser and release date of the upcoming movie that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. "I know it's late... But remember the date... Pathaan time starts now...See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you," SRK wrote on Twitter.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' is touted as an action-thriller. The teaser begins with John and Deepika introducing SRK's character in the film as a man on a mission. After a few seconds, Shah Rukh makes his entry by walking out of the shadows in a white shirt and can be seen speaking about his love for the country.

For the unversed, SRK was last seen in the 2018 film 'Zero', co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.