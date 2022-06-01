Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Anushka Sen all set for Korean drama debut; shares pics of K beauty style makeover

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SEN Anushka Sen all set for Korean drama debut

From Khatron Ke Khiladi to Devo Ke Dev Mahadev, Anushka Sen has been able to garner a lot of love from the Indian audience. Now it seems like the popular television actress is all set to make her mark in the Koran industry. Anushka has been sharing glimpses from her trip to Seoul, which is the capital of South Korea. She has also dropped several hints about her K-drama debut. On Wednesday, Anushka treated her fans and followers with some of her beautiful pictures. Sharing them on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "ready for meetings in Seoul."

Take a look:

As per media reports, she will be shooting for her upcoming Koran drama titled Love Affairs, starring Lee Yoo Bi as the lead. While on her work trip, Anushka is leaving no stone unturned to explore the city. She has been trying their local food and trying on their traditional attires. She shared pictures on Instagram and captioned the post, "Today I wore Hanbok ( Traditional Korean Outfit) for the first time! We are staying at this beautiful Hanok ( Traditional Korean House)."

Check out some more pictures from her Koran trip.