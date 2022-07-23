Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Anushka Sen to host THIS show after her Korean drama debut

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SEN Anushka Sen

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Anushka Sharma is riding high on success. After carving a niche for herself in the television entertainment industry with shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Devo Ke Dev Mahadev and Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Anushka recently made her Korean drama debut. After returning from Seoul, the actress is all set to entertain her Indian fans with yet another project. This time she will be seen asking fun and interesting questions from television stars on a chat show titled Not Just A Chat Show.

In the four-episode show, Anushka will have conversations with celebrities such as Krystle D'Souza, Ridhima Pandit, television chef Shipra Khanna, and the aesthetic physician, Dr. Monica Jacob.

The show's format is informal and celebrities will be seen sharing BTS moments and gossip. In a candid conversation with the host, they will be discussing their work, food habits, skincare and personal life.

Talking about the show Anushka sais, "I am all excited and jittery as this is my first show as an anchor. I have never hosted a chat show before and therefore when the offer came to me, I said yes without batting an eyelid. The concept of the show is extremely unique, without a set of pre-drafted questions."

"So, guys stay tuned for me asking some masaledaar questions to our guests. I promise the audience will see me having a candid chat with the guests as they spill the beans on their personal and professional lives. The show will give the audience what they really want to know about their favourite celebs. What better than that, right?," she adds while briefing about the concept of the show.

Anushka recently returned from Korea where she had gone to shoot for a drama series. This marked her debut in the Korean industry. On Friday, the actress shared a throwback picture sharing that she is missing the country. Take a look:

Not Just A Chat Show' is starting on July 24 on Zee Cafe.

