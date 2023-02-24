Kdrama actor Song Joong-ki talks about second wife Katy and their baby: 'I got angry'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kdrama actor Song Joong-ki and his wife Katy Louise Sanders

Song Joong-ki and Katy send netizens into a frenzy when they made their first public appearance together while flying to Europe last week. They bowed and waved to the fans and everyone loved the chemistry they shared. The Kdrama actor's announcements related to his engagement and wedding came as a pleasant surprise to the fans earlier this year. He further shocked them when he revealed that Katy is pregnant with his child and they are looking forward to their journey as parents. Now, Song Joong-ki has finally opened up about his second marriage and how Katy has brought happiness and positivity into his life.

According to a report in Soompi, Song Joong-ki told GQ Korea, "At first, I was fine. It was an everyday occurrence for us, and even if many people know about it, our love wouldn’t change. But then, when the nonsensical stories kept growing, I got angry honestly. Except for the name of the university that she attended (Milan Bocconi University), none of the rumors were true."

Talking about the situation, the actor also revealed how Katy helped him ignore the negative things. He added, "When my anger was growing, Katy told me, ‘You don’t have to be angry with these people.’ I can’t say much about it here, but she is that kind of a person. She guides me toward a positive direction and balances me out."

Song Joong-ki and Katy did not have a grand wedding ceremony but just registered their marriage and announced it to the fans via social media. Recollecting the day when they tied the knot, Song Joong-ki informed, "That day, I registered our marriage and went straight to the script reading and gosa (a traditional Korean ritual to pray for good luck when starting a big event) site for the film ‘My Name is Loh Kiwan.’ Katy and I had a late dinner together after finishing work. That day was really hectic."

Meanwhile, Song Joong-ki with his wife Katy Louise Saunders flew to Hungary where he started the shoot of his Netflix movie titled 'My Name is Loh Kiwan'. The film is based on Jo Hae Jin’s novel “I Met Loh Kiwan” (literal title). It is about North Korean defector Loh Kiwan (Song Joong Ki) who arrives in Belgium with his last hope and meets Marie (Choi Sung Eun), a woman who has lost her reason to live. The story is about the meeting, break up, and love between them.

On the other hand, Song Joong Ki announced his wedding to British actress Katy Louise Saunders last month. In a long post on his official fan cafe, the actor revealed the happy news and said that Katy makes him a better person.

Soong Joong Ki wrote, "Hello. This is Joong Ki. Today, I am greeting you because I want to share a promise that is more happy and valuable to me than anything. I have promised to continue life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been by my side supporting me and who I have spent valuable time with while cherishing each other. She has a kind heart, and she has lived her life passionately. She is a sensible and amazing person to the point that I revere her. Thanks to her, I am becoming a better person."

He added, "We naturally dreamed of creating a happy family together. We have put in much effort to keep each other’s promises, and we are sincerely thankful as a new life has come to us. And today, based on our deep trust and love for each other, we are on our way back from registering our marriage to begin life as a married couple."

"As we are now, the two of us will walk our days ahead beautifully while facing the same direction. I sincerely thank all the fans who always cherish me no matter what. Especially following the wishes and support of Ki Aile (Song Joong Ki’s fan club) who provide the greatest strength to me throughout my acting career, I will work to fly higher as an actor and individual with the wings of greater responsibility and passion," he further added.

Earlier, Song Joong-Ki was briefly married to Song Hye-Kyo. They first met on the sets of their popular Kdrama Descendants Of The Sun and got married on October 31, 2017. After two years, they got divorced in 2019.

