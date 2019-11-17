Sunday, November 17, 2019
     
Katy Perry gives a 'roaring' performance in Mumbai, stuns in a 'tiger' print jumpsuit, see videos

Katy Perry performed in Mumbai last night and owned every minute of the night. Check out the videos here!

India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 17, 2019 8:01 IST
Pop star Katy Perry gave a smashing performance at the D Y Patil stadium last night, singing superhit songs from her albums. Videos from her concert in Mumbai are going viral online with the fans cheering  for the Hollywood sensation. The 35 year old singer performed  for the One Plus Music Festival rocking a neon green tiger print jumpsuit, spilling oodles of quirk, here and there.

Beginning the concert by saying "Today, I will sing every song you love", Katy Perry kept her word and made the audience go gaga by singing all her most popular songs. She started out with songs like Last Friday Night, Supernatural, California Gurls, I Kissed A Girl and Bon Appetit and saved the best for the last. She ended the concert on a high note with her most noteworthy songs- Roar and Firework.

Check out the snippets from her concert:

Bollywood director Karan Johar had hosted a welcome party for Katy Perry, witnessing the presence of the biggest stars of the industry including Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai, etc.

She also dedicated the song One Of The Boys to India and said, "Hello, I am Katy Perry and I am told that this is your winter. You know what, you have been cheering for me. You should give yourselves a round of applause. " She added, "It's been 7 years since I was last in India. I can't believe myself. Look at how many people showed up. I dedicate this song to you guys."

Taking about Dua Lipa, another Hollywood sensation who was also in India for the festival, she said, "How many people enjoyed Dua Lipa's performance?" She added, "I have a crush on Dua Lipa. How many of you have a crush on Dua Lipa? If we both were together, would you ship us? But that's not possible. I am promised to someone else."

We couldn't agree more!

