'All fingers are Teri Ore': Old video of Vicky Kaushal flirting with Katrina Kaif goes viral

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar's chemistry in the popular song 'Teri Ore' is one of the most cherished Bollywood moment for actress' fans. However, after an old video of the actress and her to-be-groom went viral, fans think the song is best suited for Katrina and Vicky Kaushal. In the BTS video, the two can be seen at ease as Vicky flirts with Katrina. Their camaraderie is impeccable and fans can't stop gushing over their chemistry. Ahead of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, the video has gone viral on the Internet. The video is a behind-the-set clip from their appearance on Film Companion's Tape Cast.

Reacting to the video, a user shared a picture of the couple writing, "Watching their first date. He said that in 2009 in his acting class there was an exercise where they used to romance a camera & dance to teri ore pretending they are romancing Katrina. And tomo is he getting married to her. LIFE is so Unpredictable aaa destiny aaaa."

Also, because of the strict no phone and photograph policy, fans are imagining how their sangeet would have been. "Teri Ore is making me emotional since it’s one of my favorite Katrina songs and Vicky loves that song. Imagine Katrina performing that for him and he joins her at the sangee," wrote a user. Here's how others reacted to the VicKat video doing rounds on social media:

For the unversed, Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Teri Ore is from Katrina Kaif-Akshay Kumar's film Singh is King. Watch the original song here!

Meanwhile, the rituals for the much-anticipated wedding between Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got underway on Tuesday at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, the venue for the celebrity wedding in Sawai Madhopur district, near Jaipur. So far, over 50 guests have reached the lavish hotel, which is all decked up for the star-studded wedding.

Security has been beefed up in and around the wedding venue, and the guests who are coming without authorised stickers on their vehicles are reportedly being sent back by the bouncers from the hotel gate itself. A special code has been allotted to all the guests attending the wedding, which will take place on December 9.

A host of film personalities, including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Angad, Neha Dhupia, Sarvari Bagh, singer Gurdas Maan, Simran Kaur, and Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal have marked their presence for the wedding rituals.

The sangeet ceremony took place last evening on Tuesday. Earlier, mehndi from Rajasthan's Sojat town was applied on Katrina's hands. The mehndi ceremony lasted for about an hour, following which preparations for the Sangeet ceremony started.

On his arrival at the Jaipur airport, Gurdas Maan dedicated a song to the celebrity couple. Maan was asked if he will perform at the Sangeet ceremony, but he did not respond to the query and moved away with a smile on his face.