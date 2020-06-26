Friday, June 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Katrina Kaif tells how to win a game of Sequence faster

Katrina Kaif tells how to win a game of Sequence faster

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is all smiling while playing a board game in her latest Instagram post. 'Best thing about playing with only two people is u win faster #sequence #missingmyteammates #friday,' she wrote.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: June 26, 2020 18:08 IST
Katrina Kaif tells how to win a game of Sequence faster
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF

 

Katrina Kaif tells how to win a game of Sequence faster

 

Actress Katrina Kaif on Friday tried her hand at a board game. Taking to Instagram, Katrina posted a picture in which she is seen busy playing Sequence, an abstract strategy board-and-card game. "Best thing about playing with only two people is u win faster #sequence #missingmyteammates #friday," she quipped.

Katrina is all smiling while playing the game. Have a look at her latest photo here:

Amid the lockdown, Katrina has shared a glimpse of her personal life on social media a lot. From showing how she is cleaning the house to teaching her fans how to do a workout at home, Katrina has been sharing slices of her life in the time of lockdown.

View this post on Instagram

Tuesday = 🥘+👩🏽‍💻@🏠

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

View this post on Instagram

👯‍♀️ + 🏠 =🧡

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

On the work front, Katrina will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's cop drama "Sooryavanshi".

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X