Image Source : TWITTER/@RITESH_SID Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter starrer ‘Phone Bhoot’ shoot begins

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter have started shooting for their horror comedy, Phone Bhoot. The makers confirmed the news on social media on Saturday. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, and directed by Gurmeet Singh.

"It is going to be a Fa-boo-less first day! I can feel it in my bones. #PhoneBhootStartsToday @gurmmeetsingh @katrinakaif @siddhantchaturvedi @ishaankhatter @ravi.shankaran @jasvinderbath @kumohanan @faroutakhtar @excelmovies," Sidhwani posted on Twitter along with a photo featuring a clapperboard.

Siddhant left ghost emojis in the comments section, and also shared the same post on Instagram Stories. Details about the film are being closely guarded. He also shared a picture of his script in the Stories and wrote, “To Boo! Beginnings” followed by a ghost emoji.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI Siddhant Chaturvedi shared the post on Instagram Stories

Ishaan Khatter too shared the script of Phone Bhoot on his Instagram story.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISHAAN KHATTER Ishaan Khatter too shared the script of Phone Bhoot on his Instagram story.

Ishaan recently shared his love for the horror comedy genre, speaking to IANS. "As an audience I love the horror comedy genre because the plot gets twisted every now and then, which makes the film an interesting watch. If I look at it from a performer's point of view, so many shades of emotion are rolled into one character. Also, I have to say that our film 'Phone Bhoot' is directed by Gurmeet Singh. It is interesting that Gurmeet is one of the directors of web series 'Mirzapur', and his show released on the same day as our show 'A Suitable Boy'. People loved 'Mirzapur' and also 'A Suitable Boy'. So obviously the next thing that should have happened is we are working together! This is so cool!" he had said.

Siddhant, Katrina and Ishaan had announced their film in July and they are finally commencing work on it.

Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi has started the shoot for his yet-untitled next, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey. The film is directed by Shakun Batra and shooting for the same has begun. The actor also has a film in the pipeline with Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan.

(With Inputs from IANS)